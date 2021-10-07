Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,396,755.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $15,908,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $6,336,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

