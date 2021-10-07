Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have increased in the past three months. Strength in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) and e-commerce suites continue yielding results. Wolverine’s major brands, namely Merrell and Saucony are steadily performing quite well. Buoyed by such tailwinds, it reported stellar second-quarter 2021 results. Both revenues and earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also robust in the quarter. As a result, management now anticipates the company to deliver significant growth for 2021 compared with the 2020 and 2019 levels, driven by a solid uptake of its brands. Positive trends like a firm sell-through at retail, an impressive future order book and better inventory levels helped Wolverine hike guidance for 2021. It raised annual revenue outlook by $150 million from its earlier February view.”

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.