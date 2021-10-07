Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

