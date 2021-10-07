Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Veoneer by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veoneer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veoneer by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

