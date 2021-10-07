Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mercury Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

MRCY opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after buying an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 327,211 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

