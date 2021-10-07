Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) vs. F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Financial Contrast

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trustmark and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 1 0 0 2.00 F.N.B. 0 2 3 0 2.60

Trustmark currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.66%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $12.82, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Trustmark.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Trustmark pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and F.N.B. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 27.89% 11.77% 1.24% F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $754.95 million 2.75 $160.02 million $2.56 12.96 F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.63 $286.00 million $0.96 12.24

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Trustmark on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

