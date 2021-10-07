Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post $17.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $62.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $63.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.66 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.