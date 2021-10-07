Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 15.42 and last traded at 15.42. 85,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 237,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $964.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84.

About Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

