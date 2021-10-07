WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Stock Price Down 5%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.77. 628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

