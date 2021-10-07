Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Keyence Co. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Keyence in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $572.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.17. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68. Keyence has a 52 week low of $437.00 and a 52 week high of $711.32.

Keyence Company Profile

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

