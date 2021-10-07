Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

