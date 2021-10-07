Short Interest in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Declines By 15.1%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.94 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $78,474,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $41,450,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

