Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) Short Interest Update

Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of IPLY stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Interplay Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

Interplay Entertainment Company Profile

Interplay Entertainment Corp. engages in the publication, distribution, and licensing of entertainment software for core gamers and mass market. The company was founded by Brian Fargo in 1983 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

