Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alphatec by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

