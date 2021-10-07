Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE HLT opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $141.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $328,704,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,656,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.