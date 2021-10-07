Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.
NYSE HLT opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $141.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.69.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $328,704,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,656,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
