Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ECIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.07. Electricité de France has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.