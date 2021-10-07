Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

BBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $600.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

