Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of BURBY opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

