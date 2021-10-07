Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Voestalpine to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.53.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.