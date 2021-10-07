Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TELNY. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

