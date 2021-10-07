SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSE alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSEZY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62. SSE has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About SSE

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSE (SSEZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.