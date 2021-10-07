Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAXPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.