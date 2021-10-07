FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VFF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Village Farms International stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.49 million, a P/E ratio of -200.25 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

