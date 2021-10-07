Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Abiomed, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $11.85 per share for the year.

ABMD has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $337.30 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.04.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Abiomed by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Abiomed by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Abiomed by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

