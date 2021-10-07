$316.91 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $316.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.40 million and the highest is $319.31 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $193.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $816.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 196.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 104,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

