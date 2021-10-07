$48.49 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post sales of $48.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.97 million and the highest is $52.17 million. Insmed posted sales of $43.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $189.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $205.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $314.44 million, with estimates ranging from $282.56 million to $351.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

