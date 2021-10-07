ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.