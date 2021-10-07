Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCYP opened at $10.07 on Monday. Big Cypress Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

In other Big Cypress Acquisition news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

