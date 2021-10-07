Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ANNSF opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $131.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average of $165.50.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

