VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Shares Up 0.3%

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. 239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.706 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $8.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

