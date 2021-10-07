Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.45. 7,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 14,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,833,000.

