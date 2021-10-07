Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 247,090 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

VRNOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

