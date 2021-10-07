Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 767,400 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

