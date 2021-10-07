Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €175.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.80 ($216.24).

Shares of SAE opened at €136.70 ($160.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €154.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

