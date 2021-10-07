Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.40.

TSE:PKI opened at C$35.94 on Monday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.18 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.78.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 179.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

