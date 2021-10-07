FY2023 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Cut by Wedbush

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

