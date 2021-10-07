Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.72% from the company’s current price.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.58.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$37.12.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 3.2400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.