Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aritzia to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.33.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.23. Aritzia has a one year low of C$17.17 and a one year high of C$43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 74.38.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

