Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aritzia to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.33.
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.23. Aritzia has a one year low of C$17.17 and a one year high of C$43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 74.38.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.