Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

