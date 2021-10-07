Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $49.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $45.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $193.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $207.73 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $3,505,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $3,026,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

