Reviewing CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 29.21% 24.41% 1.85% Comerica 37.02% 14.51% 1.27%

34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CF Bankshares and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Comerica 3 5 9 0 2.35

Comerica has a consensus target price of $78.13, indicating a potential downside of 6.85%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CF Bankshares pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Comerica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.04 $29.61 million $4.47 4.45 Comerica $3.09 billion 3.63 $474.00 million $3.27 25.65

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comerica beats CF Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking and brokerage services. The Finance segment comprises corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category consists of income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are not reflective of the n

