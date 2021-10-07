Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

