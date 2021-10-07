Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Get Bunge alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge stock opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after acquiring an additional 436,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunge (BG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.