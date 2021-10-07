Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.63.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

