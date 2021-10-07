MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 183,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $2.89 on Thursday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

