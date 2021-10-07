LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €55.88 ($65.74) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.23 and its 200-day moving average is €61.22.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.