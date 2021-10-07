Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Trading 0% Higher

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.83. 4,119 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

