Barclays Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.72 ($70.26) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

