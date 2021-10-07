Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €77.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €60.60 ($71.29) on Monday. Befesa has a one year low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a one year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €68.18 and its 200 day moving average is €63.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

