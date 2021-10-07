Zacks Investment Research Comments on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 10th.

BIOX stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $524.48 million, a PE ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

